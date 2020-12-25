TRINKLE, Lorena M.



Lorena M. Trinkle, 93, of



Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Spring Hills Middletown. She was born in Asbury, Missouri on April 3, 1927, to parents, William and Edna (Sallee) Riley. Lorena was a graduate of Pittsburg State



University in Pittsburg, Kansas, and then taught in La Cygne, Kansas. After moving to Ohio, she taught business courses at Lemon-Monroe High School and Middletown Freshman School, retiring in 1981. Lorena was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Elizabeth Circle. Mrs. Trinkle is survived by her son, Mark (Kim) Trinkle; daughters, Sharon (Ray) Farmen & Robyn (Dale) Hocz; grandchildren, Sara Farmen, Madison Trinkle, Scott (Libby) Farmen & Amy (Rob) Chambers; step-grandchildren, Aaron (Jess) Hocz & Jason (Teresa) Hocz; great-grandchildren, Paige & Hannah Chambers and Olivia & Luke Farmen; step-great-grandchildren, Caylin, Ethan, Julia & Clara Hocz; and special niece, Marilyn Mongan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur E. "Ed" Trinkle; daughter, Marcia Trinkle;



parents; and brother, Marvin Riley. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial at Woodside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First



United Methodist Church, 120 S. Broad Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at



