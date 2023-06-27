Triola, James "Jim"



James Triola, "Jim", age 78, of Dayton, passed away on June 25, 2023. He was born January 14, 1945 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Peter and Antoinette (Bonfanti) Triola. Jim was a proud Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. During this time he also served as an Aircraft Mechanic and after his discharge he became an Operations Specialist for the Navy Reserves. Jim was an avid Bowler during his younger years and enjoyed playing at Poelking Lanes. He was also a devoted UD Flyers fan and enjoyed listening to Jazz music. Jim is survived by daughter Bobbie Kayser; son James Triola; three grandchildren Chavene Marie (James) Abbey, Maleaha (Steve) Smith, and Lily Triola; five great-grandchildren, along with his brother Anthony Triola; two nephews Patrick (Emily) Triola, Michael (Halliet) Triola, and niece Elizabeth (Douglas) Kraft and their families. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 10:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave., Kettering, OH 45429. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Assoc. in Jim's memory. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for his family.



