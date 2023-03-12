Tripp, Charles William



Charles William Tripp, 74, of Springfield, passed away March 3, 2023, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born September 7, 1948, in Richmond, Indiana the son of James and Edna Tripp. Mr. Tripp was a member of Al- Anon and AA. He was very active in the AA program, helping out at many functions and doing what ever he was asked to support the organization. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and had been employed with the railroad and with Hobart in Troy, OH. Survivors include his children; Daniel Tripp, William (Michelle) Tripp, Aaron Cashin and Jennifer Cashin-Jenkins, his grandchildren; Logan Jenkins, Bailey Jenkins, Olivia Jenkins and Zane Woods, his great grandchildren; Brayden Jenkins and Amira Jenkins. He was preceded in death by his wife: Teresa Cashin and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

