TRISSEL, Esther

TRISSEL (nee Mowery), Esther



Age 98, a resident of Grace Brethren Village in Englewood, OH, entered her heavenly home on her birthday, November 30, 2020. Esther is survived by her nieces/husbands; Donna/Ed Cupp (deceased), Pat/Bob Jewell, Norma/Earl Derr plus a



number of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Roy Trissel of 25 years, parents Noah and Ella Mowery, brother Kenneth Mowery, sister-in-law Betty Emily Mowery and nephew/wife Jim/Pat Mowery. Esther was an



employee of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for 31 years.



After retiring from Wright-Patt, she was privileged to serve the Lord for 26 years as Secretary of the First Grace Brethren Church of Dayton, where she was a faithful member for 75 years. A private graveside service will be held at Holp



Cemetery in New Lebanon, OH. There will be a memorial



service, celebrating a life well lived, at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to First Grace Brethren Church, 2624 Stonequarry Rd., Dayton, OH, 45414 or Grace Brethren Village, 1010 Taywood Rd., Englewood, OH, 45322. Arrangements entrusted to Brough-Getts Funeral Home, Miamisburg, OH. Condolences online at www.broughfuneral.com.

