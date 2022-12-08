TRITSCHLER, Marc E.



Beloved son, brother, and uncle, age 59, formerly of Waxhaw, NC, passed away unexpectedly Friday, December 2, 2022. Marc is preceded in death by his great-nephew, Beckham Wooten. He is survived by his children, Lydia, Nick, and Grant; father, Edward (Deborah); mother, Kathleen (Don Walker); brother, Michael (Jade); sisters, Chrys Gould (Christopher), Beth Ellis (Henry Gieger), and Heather Wendell; nieces, Casey (Ben), Jessica, Cathryn (Cole), Chloe Grace, and Alex, and nephew, Cameron. Marc was a graduate of Oakwood High School in 1981, and of Baldwin Wallace University in 1986. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com