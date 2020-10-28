TROMBETTA, Louise B.



Age 97, formerly of West Chester, OH. Wife of Frank J. (predeceased her in 2000), beloved mother of John J. of Erie, PA, Mary Ellen (Wahlheim) of Houston, TX, Anne Marie (Hynek) and Joan E. (Schimmels) both of Milwaukee, WI.



Survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Private service to be held at the convenience of the family. For full obituary, please visit www.hodappfuneralhome.com.

