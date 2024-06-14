Troutman, Melvin

Troutman, Jr., Melvin E.



Melvin Eugene Troutman, Jr., age 74, of Ross, Ohio passed away on June 12, 2024 at Kettering Hospital in Hamilton. He was born on May 2, 1950, in Knoxville, Tennessee the son of Berter (Summey) and Melvin Troutman, Sr. He graduated from Taft High School in Hamilton and served in the U.S. Marines during Vietnam. On November 5, 1989 he married Penny Lierer and they were together for 45 years. Melvin was employed as a truck driver at Rumpke and later at Alan Woods Trucking. He is survived by his wife, Penny Troutman; three children, Juanita, Joe, and Ashley Troutman; five grandchildren; two brothers, Howard and James; and three sisters, Maria, Charlotte, and Mary; and many other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Troy Troutman; and one brother, Dale. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Monday, June 17, 2024 from 6  8 p.m. Funeral services on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following in New London Cemetery in Shandon, Ohio. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com