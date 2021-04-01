TRUDE, Bruce Alan



87, of Springfield, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, March 29th, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born April 20th, 1933, in Erie, PA, the son of George A. and Ruth Trude. Bruce served our country in the United States Army. He loved watching sports and playing golf and tennis. Bruce loved all kinds music. Family was very



important to Bruce especially spending time with his grandchildren. Bruce is survived by his children: Marty (Teresa) Trude, Terri (Fred) Hitchcock, Lori Estep and Vicki (Mitchel) Shepard; his grandchildren: Brandy Tackett, Michael Trude, Logan Trude, Ashley Trude, Bobby Harris, P.J. Estep, Erika Estep, Keesha Nickell, Matthew Aronhalt, Maddy Kay Aronhalt, Corey Aronhalt; great-grandchildren: Zachary Tackett, Kaylon & Briton Hamilton, Nicholas, Jasa & Tayler Tackett, Tre', Kayla, Kami & Josie Nickell, Layla & Mason Aronhalt, Maddy Kay Aronhalt, Ella, Owen & Luke Estep, Ava, Carter, Braylen & Brinley Byrd, Zoey & Harper Trude; one great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey Tackett; his mother-in-law, Jane Wilson. Bruce is preceded in death by his



parents; his wife Joanne Trude in 2009 and a grandson, Jason Trude; his in-laws, John and Leta Wilson. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 2nd, 2021, at 2:30 p.m.,, at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, Springfield. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until the time of service. Live streaming of the service will begin at 2:30 p.m. on the Littleton & Rue



Funeral Home facebook page. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



