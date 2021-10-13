dayton-daily-news logo
TRUE, Dorothy M.

Dorothy M. True of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on

Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Westover Retirement Center. Dorothy was 99. She was born June 11, 1922, in Hamilton, the daughter of John and Felda (Crawford) Barger.

She graduated from Hamilton High School in 1941. On October 24, 1942, in Hamilton, she married her high school sweetheart George True.

She is preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, George True, who passed away on March 26, 2013, and her loving daughter Julie Ann Weisbrodt, who passed away May 5, 2021.

She is survived by two children, Sherry (Joe) Hoy and Mark (Cathy) True; 6 grandchildren, Jamie (Chris) Hatting, Angie Follmer, John (Kim) Eichler, Christian (Kehrer) Follmer, Kelly (Aaron) Siegel and Ryan (Courtney) True; 9 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Rd. Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Rose Hill Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank Jessica and the entire staff at Westover Retirement Center for their incredible love and care.

