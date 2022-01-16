TRUEBLOOD, Jo Ann R.



87, of Hillsboro, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. She was born on January 27, 1934, in Columbus, Ohio. Jo Ann is



preceded in death by her



father, Edward King; husband, Brooks Trueblood who passed away on August 24, 2000; grandson, Phillip Jackson;



son-in-law, John Grabill, Sr.; and 2 brothers, Bobby and



Eddy. She is survived by her



children, Cindy L. Shull Tresness (William), Debbie Easley (Ron), Terry Grabill, James Shull (Mary) and Charles Trueblood; step-children, Todd Trueblood and Martha Trueblood; grandchildren, Heather Jackson, Ron Easley, Jr. (Kari), Shelly Kraus (Jay), Scott Easley (Kiersten), John Grabill (Amanda), Stacy Simms, Steven Grabill (Sky), Jenna Shull and JC Shull; great-grandchildren, Price, Grahm, Gage, Jason, Jemma, Josephine, Malachi, Courtney, JT, Dylan, Nicholas, Kristen, Julia, Moriah, Dane,



Isabella, Haley and Israel; great-great grandson, Cayson;



sisters, Jane Lykins and Lynda Cain (Kenny); and numerous



nieces, nephews and friends. Jo Ann was a well-respected chairwoman for the Republican Party in Springfield. She worked for Globe Life and also was a secretary for Forrest Beery Law office for several years. She was an amazing and strong mother who always put her children first. Her family was the most important part of her life and she was a proud grandma, great-grandma and great-great grandma. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 21, 2022, from 10-11a.m. with service beginning at 11a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life



Celebration Center. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



