TRUESDELL, Susan
Kay Walker
Loving mother and grandmother, passed away on February 25, 2022, surrounded by her family after a courageous
battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). A Middletown, Ohio, native, Susan was born on March 16, 1948. She graduated from Madison High School in 1966. The simplest pleasures in life brought her great joy. She fiercely loved her pets, crocheted, loved riding her motorcycle and was a great cook. Some of her favorite moments were a quiet evening in front of the fire, her toes in the Gulf of Mexico and gardening in her vegetable garden. Susan is survived by her two children, Molly Truesdell Black (Darin Black) and Alan Christopher Truesdell (Lily Etemadi); three grandchildren, Clayton Wesley Black, Morgan Elizabeth Black, Walker Bijan Truesdell and a yappy dog named
Chandler. She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Carol Walker and brothers, Jim and Johnny Walker. A memorial gathering is scheduled for Thursday, March 3, 2022, from 5p.m. – 7p.m. at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown, OH 45005, with a short memorial program to begin at 6:00p.m. If you would like to honor
Susan's memory, consider making a contribution to Ohio
Hospice of Miami County, 550 Summit Ave. #101, Troy, OH 45373 and/or the Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820
Princeton, Rd, Hamilton, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Funeral Home Information
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
6850 Roosevelt Ave
Middletown, OH
45005