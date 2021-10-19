TRUMAN, Jeffrey T.



54 of Urbana, passed away October 17, 2021, in his daughter's residence. He was born in Toledo, Ohio, on March 28, 1967, the son of Russell and Cynthia Truman. Jeff was a member of the Odd Fellows. He was an excited Bengals and OSU football fan. Jeff loved spending time with his family, especially his kids and grandkids. His hobbies included fishing, taking educational field trips, grilling, keeping busy but mostly he loved to tease family, friends, and strangers. Jeff had been a driver for Cassano's Pizza King for sixteen years. He was preceded in death by his mom. Survivors include his dad Rusty Truman; children Nikita (Michael) Weldinger, Amy Truman, Rebeca Truman and Michael (Abigail) Truman; brother Timothy (Lynda) Truman; grandchildren Isabella Harmon, Johnny Bales and Harmony Truman; niece Aaryn Truman; close friends Edward Hadden, David Taylor, Cathy Renner and Steve D'Amico. Services to honor Jeff will be Wednesday at 1:30PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME with Pastor Jeff Lee officiating. Visitation will begin at 12:30PM. Burial to follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



