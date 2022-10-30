TRUPP, Larry LeRoy



Larry LeRoy Trupp, age 88, of Xenia, formerly of Bellbrook, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2021, at his home. He was born March 28, 1934, in Tipp City, Ohio, the son of the late Forrest and Berniece Trupp.



Along with her parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Trupp and his granddaughter, Jessica Bryant.



He is survived by his daughter, Elaine (James) Bryant; his sister Sandy Weaver; his brother, Daniel Trupp, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 3rd, 2022, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at First Baptist Church of Bellbrook (4100 W Franklin St, Bellbrook, Ohio 45305). Funeral service will begin at 11:00 am.



Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery in Tipp City, OH.


