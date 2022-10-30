TRUSS, Edna

TRUSS (Battle), Edna Mae



Edna Mae (Battle) Truss, 96, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on April 21,1926, in Cleveland, Ohio, to Edwin and Exxie Mae Battle. Mrs. Truss retired from Community Hospital after many years of service and was a faithful member of Phillips Chapel CME Church. She loved serving the Lord and ministering through music as a pianist and Minister of Music for over 50 years. She also served as Sunday School Superintendent. Upon retirement, she became a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Her memory will be cherished by her son, Napoleon (Rebekah) Biles, grandchildren, James (Meredith) Carter, Warren Carter, Tyrone Biles Sr. and Melissa (Owen) Bronston all of Springfield, Ohio; 12 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Lois Hagood of Garfield Heights, Ohio; brothers, Edwin (Alice) Battle Jr., and Robert (Sandra) Battle of Warrenville Heights, Ohio; sister-in-law, Wanda May; brothers-in-law, Gary (Rosie) and Anthony Truss all of Springfield, Ohio; a devoted niece, Jo Hill and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Ernest "Buster" Truss; daughter, Irene McWhorter; sister, Louise Jefferson and brothers, Milton and Phenious Battle. Visitation is Tuesday, November 1, 2022, from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



