TUCKER, Donald M. "Donnie" Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on May 26, 1949, to the late Harry and Winifred Tucker. Donnie is survived by his daughter, Katie Tucker; son, Joseph (Amanda) Tucker; grandchildren, Louis Tucker and Maddox Brazina; siblings, Harry (Cindy) Tucker, Terrance Tucker, and Cindy (Ed) Watson; and a host of other family members and friends. Donnie was a business owner and known throughout the restaurant community he served for over 30 years. He could be described for his giving nature, witty sense of humor, and one of the greatest storytellers there ever was. Donnie was a lover of all music and could often be found strumming his guitar, singing original lyrics he compiled about life experiences. He enjoyed frequent fishing and golf trips with family and friends. Donnie will be missed by many but forgotten by few. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432 followed by Memorial Service at 12:00 pm. Donnie will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.


