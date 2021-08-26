TUCKER, George

TUCKER, Jr., George E.



Age 84, of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at Miami Valley Hospital following a brief



illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, George & Maude Tucker and by a grandson, Matthew Ryan Tucker. He served his country in the Army National Guard and he retired from Delphi. He later enjoyed working part-time at Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home for many years. He attended The Ridge Church in Brookville. George is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pat; son, Steve (Grace) Tucker; daughter, Cathy (Eric) Smith; grandchildren, Natasha (Matthew) Strickland, Ashley Tucker, Ryan Smith and Tucker Smith; great-grandson, Gavin Strickland; sister, Julia Beam and numerous other relatives and many special friends. Funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Mon. Aug. 30 at The Ridge, 7555 Brookville-Phillipsburg Rd., Brookville. Burial will follow in Arlington Cemetery, Brookville. Visitation will be held 2-5 pm Sun. Aug. 29 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. If desired, donations may be made to The Ridge Church, PO Box 68, Brookville, OH 45309 or online at



