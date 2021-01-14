TUCKER, Harry

TUCKER, Jr., Harry Maxwell



Harry Maxwell Tucker, Jr. was born in Macon, GA, in a chicken coop…a tale he loved to share with anyone who would listen. A storyteller at heart with an imaginative sense of humor, Harry could spin a yarn that would leave you laughing. He was a steadfast friend to many in all walks of life, whether working, playing golf, or bar hopping to listen to live music and dance with his beloved wife, Cindy. Harry's hero was his granddaughter Allyson Grooms. She made his day, every day.



His favorite quote was from Richard Brautigan, "Go ashore and have a good time, just remember we sail on the morning tide." Harry lived just that way. We love you and will miss you.



Due to COVID there will be no services at present. A memorial wake will be held this summer. In lieu of flowers, please send a contribution to Hospice of Dayton. Their magnanimous



support was truly a gift.



To share a memory of Harry or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

