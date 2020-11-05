TUCKER, Mary Lou

TUCKER (Davis),



Mary Lou



GOD called Mary Tucker home Sunday, 1 November 2020.



A native of Waynesboro,



Georgia, Mary received a Bachelor of Arts degree from nearby Paine College in Augusta, Georgia, majoring in Biology; she received a Masters Degree from West Virginia University. Mrs. Tucker began her teaching career in Burke County, Georgia as a Science teacher; Mary also taught in the



Cincinnati, Ohio, school system before moving to Dayton starting a twenty-seven-year career at her beloved Dunbar High School. Mary also served twenty-one years as chairperson of the Science department. Mary taught in the Biomedical



Science Enrichment Program for five summers teaching



Biochemistry to Dayton regional high achieving science



students. Mary retired from Dayton Public Schools in 1990. Over the years, Mary received numerous awards: The National Science Foundation Academic Award, Outstanding Secondary Educator of America, Outstanding Leader in Elementary and Secondary Education, Outstanding Achievement in Performance Award, The James E. Stamps Alumni Recognition Award for outstanding contributions in higher education. Mary was nominated three times for the Acker Science Award, and nominee Dayton Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Mrs. Tucker was one of two Ohio Teachers selected to tour Bell Laboratories in New Jersey to explore future programs for Dayton schools. In 1996, Ohio Governor George Voinovich



appointed Mary Tucker to serve on the Ohio Developmental Disabilities Council for a term ending September 1999; she was reappointed by Governor Taft to a term ending September 2002. Mary Tucker continued as Special Council member under Governors Strickland and Kasich. For her efforts in



advocating for individuals with special needs, Mrs. Tucker



received The Marie Kindrick Fair Housing Award from the Dayton Area Board of REALTORS (Dayton REALTORS) in 2011. Mary was the last surviving of seven children born to Ben and Marie Davis, she leaves behind two daughters Sheila (Dale) Crane and Shirley Tucker, a son Clyde Tucker Jr; GOD called two of Mary's children home Claude Tucker (at birth) and Dale C. (Wanda) Tucker (2009). Mary cherished three grandchildren: Antwan Tucker Sr., Kenneth Jones, and Ciara Crane; one great grandchild Antwan Tucker Jr. Mary leaves behind a host of relatives, special friends, honorary godchildren and



every Dunbar High School student (1963-1990) she had the honor of serving; and let us not forget the numerous DHS



basketball teams she coached from the stands. A public visitation will be held Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 9:00am-11:00am at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Road, 45417; followed by a private service on site. Visitors can listen to the service from their parked cars and tune into 99.5 FM radio. The service will also be available on Dixon UMC Facebook page. Dr. Bridget Weatherspoon will officiate the service. Remains have been entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel. Donations can be made to Dayton Inter-Alumni



Council of UNCF which Mary Tucker founded. Final resting place: West Memory Gardens, rest in Him Mom. Visit



