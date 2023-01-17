TUCKER, Minnie

TUCKER (Damico),



Minnie



Minnie (Damico) Tucker, age 96, of Beavercreek, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Tucker, Randy (Cathy) Tucker, Crystal (Kenny) Weese; grandchildren, Shannon Stover, Matt (Whitney) Weese; great-granddaughter, Ruby and soon to make his debut, great-grandson, Jack. Minnie was loved by all and will be dearly missed. Minnie is preceded in death by her parents, Vito and Mary Damico; husband, Charles; sister, Annie Jacobs and brother, Mike "Mickey" Damico. The family would like to thank Day City Hospice for their continued support to Minnie and her family as well as special caregivers at Village at the Greene. A funeral service will take place at 11am on January 18, 2023, with Pastor Dan Brown officiating at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-BELMONT. The family will receive friends from 10am until the time of service at the funeral home. Minnie's final resting place will be in Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the Tucker family.

