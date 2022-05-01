dayton-daily-news logo
X

TUCKER, Patricia

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TUCKER, Patricia J.

Age 83, of Brookville, passed away at the Butler House, in Englewood, on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, following an

extended illness. She was

preceded in death by her

husband, George "Junior"

Tucker; grandson, Matthew R. Tucker; siblings, Robert and

Richard Schwartz, and

Jeannette Wick. Survived by her children, Steve (Grace)

Tucker and Cathy (Eric) Smith; grandchildren, Natasha (Matthew) Strickland, Ashley Tucker, Ryan Smith, and Tucker Smith; great-grandchild, Gavin

Strickland; sisters, Wilda Ann Snyder and Mary Lou Zellers, and numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, May 2 at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 3 at The Ridge Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Suite 110, Dayton, OH 45458. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home

950 Albert Road

Brookville, OH

45309

https://www.gilbert-fellers.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
MERCURIO, Carl
2
COLEMAN, Sandra
3
COOK, Shirley
4
GALLOWAY, Kimberly
5
HILLAN, Elaine
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top