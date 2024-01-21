Tung, Anny Chiao-Yung



Anny Chiao-Yung Tung, age 92, of Oxford, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 in her daughter's home with family by her side. Anny was born on August 9, 1931 in Keelung, Taiwan. On December 4, 1954, she married John Shih-Hsiung Tung, who preceded her in death in 2012. Anny raised three sons over a span of six years in Keelung while John obtained his Masters and PhD in the United States. In 1963, Anny and the three sons were able to join John in Oxford with the assistance of Miami University. Anny was an avid gardener, talented tailor, amazing cook and homemaker. She took numerous mathematics, programming and tailoring classes at Miami University, which helped one of her sons qualify for financial aid at Stanford University. She loved to travel within the US with her dear friends as well as abroad with her siblings. A couple of talents she acquired later in life were Chinese and Japanese painting and Chigiri-e. Family was Anny's greatest joy. She loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of the ways she showed her love was by making delicious food for them. In addition to the special friendships she made in Oxford, she treasured the friendships she had within the Taiwanese Association of Cincinnati and from her childhood in Taiwan.







Anny is survived by her four children Terry (Annette), Charles, Henry (Cheryl) and Alice; six grandchildren Eric (Lindsay), Chris (Lisa), Alyssa (James) Millard, Conner, Brandon and Alex; and five great grandchildren Athena, Evelina, John, James Jr and Reid. Anny is preceded in death by her beloved husband John; her parents; and younger siblings and their spouses Ying (Steven), Hsueh (Johnny), Chi-Min (Lily) and Li-Hwa (Jack).







A private funeral service was held, with only family, per Anny's wishes. Anny was laid to rest at the Oxford Cemetery next to her husband John.



