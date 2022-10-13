dayton-daily-news logo
TUNNING, Phyllis

Obituaries
2 hours ago

TUNNING, Phyllis Jean

Age 93, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2022. Born in Omaha, Nebraska, to Joe and Marie Kuykendall, beloved wife of the late Robert Tunning, devoted mother of Steve, Sandy, Jeff, and Pat, loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and proud great-grandmother of 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, Ohio, followed by a memorial service. A graveside service will be held Monday, October 17, 2022, at 11AM at West Chester Cemetery, 6425 West Chester Rd, West Chester, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Triple Creek Retirement Community or St. Mark's United Methodist Church.

Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://www.avancefuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

