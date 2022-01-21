Hamburger icon
TURLEY, Gary Lynn

Age 73, of Hamilton died Wednesday, January 19, 2022, in Ft. Hamilton Hospital. He was born in Middletown on March 7, 1948, the son of Lloyd

Eugene and Clara (Bush) Turley. He was a graduate of Seven Mile High School. Gary married Gail Smith in Hamilton on June 13, 2004. He had been employed as shipping manager for Harding Jones-Simpson

Paper Co. in Middletown for 29 years retiring in 2010. He is survived by his wife, Gail; two sons, Gary (Jenny) Turley, Surfside Beach, SC, and Joseph

(Tammy) Turley, Hamilton; three step-children, Moses

(Melanie) Romero, Middletown, Melissa Vanselow, Middletown, and Jeremy Romero, Hamilton; sixteen grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Bobby, Doug and Danny Turley. Private services, for family only, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the Butler County

Memorial Park Chapel. Online condolences are available at


www.weigelfuneralhome.com


Funeral Home Information

Weigel Funeral Home

980 NW Washington Blvd.

Hamilton, OH

45013

