TURLEY, Vernon

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TURLEY, Jr., Vernon C.

Age 88, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life on July 28, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents Vernon C. Turley Sr. and Helen Turley,, wives Janet Turley and Myrtle Holloman Turley, sons Vernon C. Turley III, and Tyrone Turley. He is survived by loving family and friends. Funeral Service will be held 11AM, Thursday, August 4, 2022, at Valley Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4201 W. Hillcrest Ave., Dayton, OH 45406. Visitation 10-11AM at church. Interment West Memory Gardens. HHRoberts.com.

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

