TURNER, Ashley Age 36, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, October 9, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Minister Bridget Weatherspoon officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

