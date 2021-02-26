TURNER, Barbara J. (McGraw)



Age 73, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday,



February 21, 2021, after a long battle with cancer.



She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on September 10, 1947, the daughter of Max and Margaret (Hunter) McGraw.



Barbara is preceded in death by both parents; husband, Billy Don Turner; and son, Mark A. Turner.



She is survived by her brothers Chip (Teresa) McGraw and Chris (Dena) McGraw; son Stephen D (Jana) Turner; grandchildren Kaisie Pfeiffer, Kyle Turner, and Rachel (Derek) Smith; great-grandchildren Kaleb Pfeiffer, Molly Pfeiffer, Kylee



Turner, Dante Smith, and Kira Smith.



Visitation will be Monday, March 1, 2021, from 11:30 AM – until time of service (12:30 PM), at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd, Fairfield, OH with Pastor Cecil Day officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com

