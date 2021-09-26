TURNER, Charles E.



Charles E. Turner age 69, battle with stage four lung cancer ended on September 18, 2021. Charles was born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 10, 1951, to Sophia L. (Stone) and James E. Turner. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Charles Jr., sister, Patricia Bowden. He is survived by his wife, Carla, his daughter, Tracey, and his sons Charles A. (Kimberly) and Micheal. Survived also by his brothers Oscar (Altonnise), James (Victoria), his sister Fatima Sanders and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Sept. 28, 2021, at Dixon United Methodist Church, 1691 Infirmary Rd. at 10:00AM. Services to follow at 11:00 and final disposition cremation. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

