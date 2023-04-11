X

TURNER (MELTON), EMMA LOUISE

TURNER, Emma Louise, age 87, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away April 7, 2023 at Oaks of West Kettering where she had resided for two years. She was born April 10, 1935 in Hyden, Kentucky, but lived in Middletown most of her life. She was employed for many years in the office at Water Refining. Emma was a member of Tender Mercies Ministries and was very active in the church. Preceding her in death were her parents, Bob and Sally Jane Melton; her husband, Irvin Turner in 2012; one son, William J. Baker on 2014; and one grandson, Jason Baker on 2009. She is survived by one grandson, Chris (Erica) Baker; four great grandchildren, Kendra (Zach) Kennedy, Kayleena Hicks, Kelton (Charlotte) Baker and Coby Baker; six great-great grandchildren, Avery, McKenzie, Byron, Beckett, Brantley, Jackson; and one great-great granddaughter due this month, Ridley; one daughter, Carol Joseph; and many extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Services will be Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Hayes officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Trenton, Ohio. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com

