TURNER, Floyd

TURNER, Jr., Floyd L. "Biff"



76, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at home, surrounded by his family. He was born in Hazard, Kentucky, on May 20, 1945, to parents, Floyd Sr. and Elsie Jean (Yater) Turner. Biff was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, the American Legion Post #218 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3458. Floyd is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Rick)



Johnson; sons, Tony (Kelly) Turner, Tim Turner and Chris (Delly) Turner; brother, Cooley (Debbie) Turner; nine grandchildren, Krista, Jen, Samantha, Megan, Curtis, Gabe, Kailey, Gavin and Joel; twelve great-grandchildren; his companion, Carolyn



Durham and her granddaughter, Sierra; special friend, Patti Watts and her family; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol (Dearth) Turner; grandson, Aaron Johnson; parents; and sisters, Marion Allen and Nora Wiseman. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding



Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. A Prayer Service will follow at 11:00 am, with Father John Civille officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum with military honors conducted by the



Middletown Combined Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio, 45042. Please sign the guestbook at



WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com