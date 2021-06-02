TURNER, Jeremy W.



"Boog"



37, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021. He was born on June 2, 1983, the son of Darrell W. Turner and Laura L. Miller. He attended Shawnee High School and loved race cars and derby cars. Jeremy loved coaching baseball and basketball in the Northridge leagues. He is



survived by his mother Lori



Miller; father, Darrell (Nellie) Turner; two sons, Nathan and Owen Turner; his lifelong girlfriend, Darcy Edington; sister, Mandy Hilton; maternal grandmother, Norma Bradley, and paternal grandmother, Gloria Turner; three nieces, Lakyn, Kynley and Rylee; his uncle and best friend, Bill Bradley; several aunts, uncles and cousins, and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kasey and grandfathers, Homer James and George Turner. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, June 2nd, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where a



celebration of his life will begin on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Kenny Ronk officiating. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Burial Park. To view his memorial video and leave



online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com



