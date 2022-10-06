TURNER, Juanita



88 of Middletown, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and Warren Co. She was born on November 30, 1933, in Wolf Coal, Kentucky, to Willie and Maude (Deaton) Sizemore. Juanita was a cook for 10 years at Middletown K-Mart. Juanita is survived by her husband of 71 years, Harlan; her sons, Chuck (Nancy) Turner and Christopher Turner; her daughter, Renee (Mike) Davis; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and sister, Ellen (Stan) Daniels. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Donald Sizemore; grandson, Wesley Davis; sisters, Marie West and Sue Huff and her daughter, Donna (Tom) Moore. Visitation will be on Friday, October 7th from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home at 1500 Manchester Avenue with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm with Rev. Stan Daniels officiating. Interment will follow at Woodside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at



