TURNER, Judy Mae



Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Monday, August 15, 2022. She was born in McKee, Kentucky, on February 6, 1945, the daughter of Hubert and Jalie (Lainhart) Sparks. On June 19, 1965, in McKee, Kentucky, she married Eddie Darrell Turner.



Judy is survived by her husband, Darrell Turner; two sons, Ed (Karen) Turner and Scott (Julie) Turner; four grandchildren, Jeff, Andy, Jordan, and Sydney Turner; four great-grandchildren; one brother, Herschel (Sue) Sparks; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and five siblings, Hansel Sparks, Jean McQueen, Eudell Tillery, Joe Sparks, and Joan Gibson.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, August 19, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Wayne Tillery officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

