TURNER, Kathi M.



Kathi M. Turner passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Dayton, OH. She was born on September 16, 1960, in Cincinnati, OH, to the late



Kenneth M. Turner and Pauline Turner Partridge. Kathi was preceded in death by her parents and 2 siblings - Pamelia Porter and Paula K. M. Turner. She leaves to cherish Her memory, 1 sister - Kenya M. Turner and 1 brother, Kenneth M. Turner II, both of Dayton, OH, a stepfather - Andy Partridge of



LaGrange, GA, a aunt - Linda Neal of Fairborn, OH, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Kathi spent her youth as an aspiring singer and artist. She had a beautiful voice and was very talented. Along the way of pursuing Her dream, she met many friends and wonderful people who helped and comforted her along the way. The Family thanks you all for your love and support for Kathi!

