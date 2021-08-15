dayton-daily-news logo
TURNER, Michael

2 hours ago

TURNER, Sr., Michael L.

Born December 15, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Cornelius and Freda Turner, transitioned this life August 9, 2021. He graduated from Paul L. Dunbar High School, Class of 1967. Michael attended Winston-Salem State University, and the University of Dayton. He retired from General Motors in 2009. Preceded in death by his loving companion, Alice McBroom; sons, Michael L. Jr. and Matthew M. Turner; granddaughter, Kendyl Turner. He leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Christopher (T'Aira) and David (Tanee') Turner; sister, Sharon Pittard; 7 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Tuesday, August 17, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Live stream service at 11 am. Link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/ Interment Glen Forest Cemetery, Yellow Springs, Ohio.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

