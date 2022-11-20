TURNER, Phyllis Pearl



Age 95, of Eaton, OH, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Vancrest Nursing Home. She was born September 27, 1927, in Wayne County, IN, to the late Clem and Bertha (Keister) Turner. Phyllis was a graduate of Miami University of Ohio with both a Bachelors and Master's Degree in education. Phyllis was retired from New Lebanon Schools where she served as a teacher and Guidance Counselor. Phyllis was active in Delta Kappa Gamma, an education sorority, the Daughters of the American Revolution (D.A.R.), the Preble County Retired Teacher's Association, and Grace Lutheran Church of Eaton. She is survived by her special and dear friend for over 65 years, Mabel Garst. Phyllis was an only child and has several special 'adopted' nieces and nephews that have been a part of her life. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church, 111 Lutheran Drive, Eaton, OH, with Pastor Dwight Hanson officiating. A private burial took place at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Miami University College of Education, 210 E. Spring Street, Oxford, OH 45056. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

