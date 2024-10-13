Turner, Punky

Turner (MacBeth), Punky



Punky Turner, 84, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2024. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim Turner, in 2023. Born on April 28, 1940, in Springfield, Punky was the daughter of the late Wendell and Betty (Stahl) MacBeth. A proud graduate of Springfield High School, Class of 1958, Punky then graduated from Wittenberg University, where she cultivated her lifelong passion for teaching.



Punky dedicated her life to education, inspiring countless students with her warmth, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to their growth. Outside the classroom, she was an active member of several community organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) and the Philanthropic Education Organization (PEO). She also generously gave her time volunteering at the Pennsylvania House. Punky's joy for life extended to her love for family and supporting her grandchildren. She enjoyed playing bridge, and she found great fulfillment as a devoted member of the Northridge United Methodist Church.



She leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish her memory: her children, Amy (Scott) Walters, Wendy Shaffer (Ted Ford), Brian (Cathy) Turner, and Molly (Marc) Price. Punky's legacy also includes eleven grandchildren: Erica Walters (Charlie) Gough, Anna Walters (Alex) Witt, Meagan Walters, Madelyn, Audrey, Natalie and Daniel Shaffer, Sullivan and Griffin Turner, and Alexis and Brock Price. She was blessed with three great-grandchildren: Teddy and Owen Gough and Elizabeth Elrod, and is survived by her brother, Butch MacBeth.



A memorial celebration of Punky's life will be held on Friday, October 18th, at 2:00 p.m. at the Northridge United Methodist Church. In honor of Punky's memory, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice. To view her memorial video or leave online condolences, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com