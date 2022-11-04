TURNER, Robert

TURNER, Jr., Robert James



Age 75, of Miamisburg, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center. Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and member of Cornerstone missionary Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Linda Kay Turner and 2 sisters Judy Robinson and Mary Lou Williams. Funeral services will be Monday, November 7, 2022, at 12 noon from Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, 6506 Gillen Ln., Miamisburg, OH 45342 with Pastor Donald Bateman officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-12 noon on Monday at the Church. Graveside committal service will be Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Sanner Funeral Home, West Carrollton, OH.

