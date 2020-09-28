TURNER, Roxanne K. Age 62, of Xenia, Roxanne departed this life after a battle with cancer for her home in heaven on September 26, 2020. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 7, 1958, to the late Everett and Patricia Ross of Xenia. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother; Barbara Ross, her sister; Beverly (Ross) Brewer, and grandson; Diesel Turner. She is survived by her husband of 12 years, Paul Russell Turner, and her sister; Brenda Ross (Jimmy George) and brother; John (Sandra) Ross. She is also survived by her son; Ryan (Quinlan), daughter; Dana (Cory) Debusk, stepdaughter; Diana (Jim) Higgins and stepsons; Donny (Taryn), Steven (Alyssa) and Jason (Turner). She leaves behind nine grandchildren in order of age: Walter, Everett, Zoni, and Lucy Robinson, Caden and Oakley Turner, Cason Turner, and Jace and Leon Debusk, as well as many nieces and nephews. She worked for 42 years in medical imaging healthcare, and loved her work with patients and her coworkers at Greene Memorial Hospital and St Elizabeth Medical Center. She always strived to see the good in other people, and to share her faith in Jesus Christ. She was an active member of Xenia Grace Chapel. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, her children and grandchildren, and her work and church family. She loved reading, sports, hiking and exploring the country. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Xenia Grace Chapel on Thursday October 8, 2020, at 6 PM. A private burial for family and close friends will be held at Spring Valley Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers to Hospice of Dayton is encouraged. Online condolences and words of comfort may be made at mccolaughfuneralhome.com.

