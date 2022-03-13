TUROFF, Michael

TUROFF, Lt. Colonel USAF (Ret) Michael C.



Mike Turoff, passed away peacefully at his home in Athens, Greece, surrounded by his loving family on December 26th, 2021. A



funeral service was held in



Athens, and the burial will follow in the spring at Arlington National Cemetery; the date is Monday, March 14th, 2022.



Mike was born in Springfield, Ohio, on January 7th, 1933, to George and Efigenia (Tsironka) Turoff and was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church until leaving his beloved hometown. He attended St. Bernard's Elementary School and graduated from Catholic Central High School. He went on to higher education to attend college at Wittenberg College (BA/1958) and graduate school at Ohio University (MA/1960). He pursued a career, serving his country nobly, in the United States Air Force. He was stationed in various locations, and served in the Vietnam War. He received the following honors during his service:



BRONZE STAR MEDAL, MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL WITH 3 OLC, AF COMMENDATION, AF OUTSTANDING UNIT AWARD WITH 2 OLC, AF ORGANIZATIONAL EXCELLENCE AWARD, GOOD CONDUCT MEDAL, NATIONAL DEFENSE SERVICE



MEDAL WITH 1 BRONZE STAR, ARMED FORCES



EXPEDITIONARY MEDAL, VIETNAM SERVICE MEDAL WITH 2 BRONZE STARS, AF LONGEVITY SERVICE AWARD RIBBON WITH 5 OLC, SMALL ARMS EXPERT MARKSMANSHIP RIBBON, REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM GALLANTRY CROSS WITH DEVICE,



REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM CAMPAIGN MEDAL.





In January 1986, he retired from the U.S. Air Force with the rank of Lt. Colonel. Following his retirement, he resided in Athens, Greece.He is predeceased by his five siblings: (Ret. Lt. Col.) Christopher G. Turoff, Rose Turoff Gorey McMullen, John A. Turoff, Nicholas P. Turoff, Mary Turoff Volp. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Virginia Economou Turoff. Inaddition, Mike is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.Mike was often noted for his noble character, quiet dignity, inner strength, positive thinking and respect for others. In many ways, he was a man of the world in his conduct, outlook and love of travel.We cherish Mike in our remembering his love of life, his respectful manner, his engaging laugh and his love for those he held dear. He lives on in our hearts forever.