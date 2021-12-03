dayton-daily-news logo
TUSING, Kim

TUSING, Kim Jay

Age 71 of Trenton, passed away Saturday evening, November 27, 2021. He was born January 28, 1950, in Middletown, the son of Thomas and Joan Patricia (Jay) Tusing. The family will receive friends from Noon until 1:00 pm on Monday, December 6 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, with Masonic funeral Services, Scottish Rite Ring ceremony and Funeral

Services starting at 1:00 pm with Pastor James Anderson and RWB Stan Benner officiating. For complete obituary please

visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com.

