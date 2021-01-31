TUSSEY, Gary Len



An Army Veteran, father, son, and brother, passed away on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021,



in Napa Valley, CA. Born on



December 18, 1961, in Hamilton, Ohio, he leaves behind his loving mother, Daisy Winkler of Hamilton, OH, his two sisters, Brenda Beyersdoerfer of Cincinnati, OH, and Lois Alfred (Dan) of Hamilton, OH, his



two stepchildren, Christopher



(Monica) Manning and



Jennifer Manning of Phoenix, AZ, numerous nieces, nephews, childhood friends, military buddies, and endless friends he made throughout his lifetime.



Gary was an incredible son, respected stepfather, awesome brother, and great friend to everyone who was blessed enough to know him. He literally never met a stranger and had the best dry sense of humor. In high school he excelled at baseball, football, wrestling, and academics. After graduating from Talawanda High in 1980, he immediately joined the United States Army and graduated from basic training in Ft. Leonard Wood, MO.



Gary enjoyed the service and earned several awards while specializing in heavy equipment and engineering studies. After leaving the Army he and two of his best childhood friends, also "Gary's" packed up and headed out West. They loved it so much they all put roots down and made it their home. Gary loved Arizona, made new friends, developed careers, got married and raised a family that he cherished and loved so much. In 2013 Gary left Arizona for beautiful California and took a job he had long sought after with the Pacific Gas and Electric Company as a Corrosion Specialist and Operations Supervisor. The legacy he left and the imprint he left on our heart will



always be with us.



He is proceeded in death by his siblings; brother, Ronnie White; his sister, Nancy Taggart (Bobby); a nephew, Blake Beyersdoerfer and stepfather, Morgan Winkler.



Visitation will be held at the Fairfield West Baptist Church, 5345 Muskopf Rd., Fairfield, Ohio, on Saturday, February 6th, 2021, from 10:00am – 12:00pm. A memorial and celebration of life service will be immediately following at noon with



Pastor Rob Rosenbalm officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park where he will be laid to rest in the Veteran's sections with other members of his family who also served in the United States military.

