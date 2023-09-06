Tye, Marie

TYE (LIST), MARIE KATHERINE



Age 94, of Hillsboro, passed away September 1, 2023. Born in Dayton on July 30, 1929, Marie was a devoted wife of 70 years, mother, and lifelong member of the Lutheran Church. She attended Fairview High School in Dayton and later went on to graduate from the Miami Jacobs Business School. She worked at the Dayton VA Hospital for several years until marrying in 1952. Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Gene, daughter Julie Stricker, brothers Francis and Thomas List, and sister Alice Brumbaugh. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Joan Tye of Sumter SC, daughter, Linda Tye of Hillsboro OH, son-in-law, Jerry Stricker of Centerville OH, nieces Kimberly Riley and Ann List of Union OH, 5 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro is handling the final arrangements.



