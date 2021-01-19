TYLER, Mary Emma



Age 78, of Dayton, Ohio, passed quietly Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Bethany Village, in Centerville, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, James William Tyler and her parents, Charles and Emma (Kennedy) Young. She is survived by her four children, Jim and wife, Lisa (Beery) Tyler, Therese and husband, John Ludwig, Charles and wife, Kathy (Fott) Tyler, John and wife, Jennifer (Morgan) Tyler; eight grandchildren, Kelly (Ludwig) and husband, Kyle McClary, Tyler and wife, Amber (Borgerding) Ludwig, Christopher Tyler, Jacqueline Tyler, Mason and wife, Macy (Swisher) Tyler, Rose Tyler, Madison Tyler, Morgan Tyler; one great-grandchild, Ian McClary. Family to receive friends 8:30AM-10:00AM Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00AM Wednesday, at St. Helen Catholic Church. Burial to follow in the Calvary Cemetery.

