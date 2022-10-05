UCCHINO, Karen L.



Karen L. Ucchino, age 65, of Fairfield Township, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was born on November 7, 1956, in Springdale, OH, the daughter of the late Charles "Chuck" and Margaret "Margie" (nee Euth) Ucchino. Karen was a 1975 graduate of Lackey High School in Nanjemoy, MD. She began a career as a secretary at Indian Head Naval Base in Washington D.C., which is where she met her husband of 41 years, Michael "Mike" Ucchino. Once they started a family, they relocated back to Ohio settling in Fairfield Township where they raised three children. Karen was a devoted mother and grandmother. She ensured her children had everything they needed to be successful in life. Karen always doted on and spoiled her grandkids, who were her whole world. She loved crafting, baking, and cooking, passing a love of all three down to her children. She always volunteered when any help was needed and was a big supporter in St. Jude's Children's Hospital. She is survived by her three children Randi (Scott Herbort) Ucchino; Ryan Ucchino, and Rick (Sarah) Ucchino all of Fairfield; three grandchildren Delaney, Rebecca, and Raymond; three siblings Tina (Matt Yeary) Euth of Fairfield Township, Kenny (Donna) Euth of Nanjemoy, MD, and Doug Euth of Dayton, OH. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Mike, parents and grandparents. Visitation will be on Friday, October 7, 2022, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield, from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM. Burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at



