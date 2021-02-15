UCCHINO,



Michael George



Michael George Ucchino, 72, of Fairfield Township, Ohio, passed away peacefully on



Friday, February 12th, 2021, at UC Medical Center in Cincinnati, OH. "Mike" was born on April 22, 1948, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to Dominic and Philomena "Mamie" Ucchino. Raised in Middlefield, Ohio, Mike attended Cardinal High School, where his father was the principal, graduating in 1966 as Class Valedictorian. He received his Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical and Astronautical Engineering from The Ohio State University in 1973 where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. The highlight of his college career was being featured as "Poor Paddy Murphy' in his fraternity's traditional mock funeral to warn against the dangers of drinking. Mike later received his Master of Engineering Administration degree from The George Washington University in 1980. Mike began his career with the government directly out of college at Indian Head Naval Base in Washington, D.C., where he also met his future wife. He worked on many design projects, in luding the ejector seats for the F-15 fighter jet and the JATO rocket jets which took him to Antarctica in 1977. He then came back to Ohio in 1984 and worked at Wright-Patterson Airforce Base with the Department of Defense until he retired in 2012. He then began a series of government consulting jobs to stay busy, lastly working with MCR at the time of his passing. Mike was an avid lover of golf, a life-long loyal Cleveland sports fan no matter how many times the Browns broke his heart, and loved all things space, science and history related. A master at inurning a simple answer into an hour-long lecture, he enjoyed dragging his family outside to view any celestial event including the 2017 solar eclipse in the



totality range in Cherokee, North Caroli! As discovered by his children over the last few days, he never threw anything away. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen, his daughter Randi (Scott Herbort) Ucchino; sons Ryan Ucchino & Rick (Sarah) Ucchino, all of Fairfield, Ohio; and three grandchildren Delaney, Rebecca, and Raymond. He is also survived by his sister Helen King of Salem, North Carolina, and brother Dr. Marc (Barb) Ucchino of Poland, Ohio. Mike was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents, Michael and Amelia Ucchino. Visitation will be on Wednesday February 17, 2021 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 12:00PM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00PM. Burial to follow in Oak Hill Cemetery. Online condolences and viewing of the livestream can be found at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com