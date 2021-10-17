UCHTMAN,



Robert William "Bobby"



74, of Kettering, OH, passed away on Friday, October 15, 2021, at home surrounded by his family after a valiant battle with cancer.



Robert was born on May 26, 1947, to Robert and Charlotte Uchtman in Cincinnati, OH.



After graduating from Western Hills High School in 1965, he went on to study Pharmacy at the University of Cincinnati.



While studying in Cincinnati, Bobby met the love of his life, Kathleen (Welsh) Uchtman, through mutual friends in 1968. The pair wed on September 5, 1970, and ultimately moved to their forever home in Kettering, OH. Here, Bobby kicked off his 44-year career in Pharmacy, became active members of the community and St Charles Borromeo Church and raised their three children: Matthew, Patrick and Kristen.



Bobby was a deeply caring and generous man who lived his life helping others through church, volunteering for a list of community organizations too long to include here, giving blood and coaching youth sports. He became an avid Dayton Flyers Basketball fan and was a 40+ year season ticket holder.



Robert is survived by his wife, Kathleen; their children Matthew (Ashley) Uchtman, Patrick (Amanda) Uchtman and Kristen (Scott) Mann; and their five beautiful grandchildren: Carolyn, Charlotte, Miller, Baker and Violet.



Visitation will be held at St Charles Borromeo Church in Kettering, OH, on Tuesday, October 19th at 10:00am immediately followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Charles of Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Road, Dayton, OH 45429.



Online condolences may be sent to:



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com