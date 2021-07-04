UHL, William

UHL, Jr., William Ernest "Bill"



William Ernest Uhl, Jr. "Bill", 80, of Venice, FL, passed away June 26, 2021, from Cancer.



He was born on May 14, 1941, in Middletown, OH.



Bill graduated in 1959 from Bishop Fenwick High School. He attended college at the



University of Dayton and



Sinclair College.



He was preceded in death by his parents Ernest William Uhl, Sr., and Jeanette Maddaffari Uhl.



He was survived by his long- time companion, Carol Spitznagel-Blauvelt of Venice, FL; his two children from his first marriage to Carol (Uhl) Croake; William Bradley Uhl and his wife, Susie Hatton of Middletown, Ohio, Elizabeth (Betsy Uhl) Goodwin, and her husband, Mark Goodwin of Villa Hills, KY; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Gillian Goodwin; Bill's brothers, Thomas Uhl, and wife Cher Uhl of Oxford, OH, Jerry Uhl and Karyn Braun of Venice, FL, and Robert Uhl and wife Robin of Middletown.



Bill served in the Army Reserves in Fort Knox, KY. Upon completion of his service he started a long career in



Commercial Furnishings. He started his first company with



David Uleman, American Business Equipment. He then went into sales for Office Outfitters in Middletown, OH.



Bill obtained his realtors license in 1980 and worked for Tony Tenore Realtors before opening another office furnishing's company, Uhl's Inventory Network in 1986.



He was a member of the Middletown Chamber Commerce, a member of the National Office Products Association, and the Middletown Jaycee's. He was a member of the Order of the Sons of Italy, Frank D. Vitori Lodge #2142. He also donated his time coaching For Middletown Little League Baseball, CYO Basketball, and sponsored the Big Brothers and Big Sisters



Organization. He was a devoted church volunteer, and a



parishioner of St. John's Catholic Church.



Memorial Services will be privately held. Memorial Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society at cancer.org or mailed to ACS Memorial Donation, P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

