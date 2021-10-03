ULLIMAN, Edward J.



"Eddie"



79, formerly of Springfield, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, in Taylor Springs Health Center in Columbus, OH. He was born August 13, 1942, in Springfield, OH, the son of



Joseph and Iola (Roth) Ulliman. Eddie worked in sales at International Harvester for many years. He was an avid golfer and loved to travel around to different courses. Survivors include his wife, Lucy (Harwood); two daughters, Connie Ulliman Sherowski, Westerville, OH and Kristen Ulliman, Columbus,OH; three grandchildren, Ike and Marley Sherowski and Morgan Miller: three brothers, Joe and Barbara Ulliman, Paul Ulliman and Mike and Kathy Ulliman and two sisters Jean and Jack Ryan and Rita and Allen Cerasani. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Judith Mazur. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

