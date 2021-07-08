ULSHOEFER, Arthur Henry



Arthur Henry Ulshoefer passed away July 4, 2021, at the age of 93. Arthur was born in Albany, New York, on 3/28/28. He was a member of the Episcopal church in Albany. Arthur was preceded in death by his wife Eula (Richardson) Ulshoefer;



favorite brother-in-law George Richardson; parents George and Laura (Seeberger) Ulshoefer; stepson Raymond D.



Newton; stepgrandson Gary Newton; 3 brothers Edwin,



Christian and Alfred Ulshoefer; as well as two sisters Rose



(Ulshoefer) Stamper, and Shirley (Ulshoefer) Thayer. He is survived by his stepdaughter-in-law Brenda Newton; step grandchildren Tamara (John) Cochrane, Dale (Pat) Newton, Steven (Robin) Newton, Katherine (Nathan) Browning; nephews



Andrew (Kathy) Stamper of Vermont, Michael (Patti) Stamper of Connecticut, Steven (Jennifer) Thayer of Virginia; nieces Victoria (Douglas) Shinneman of Idaho and Linda (Tim)



Knickerbocker of North Dakota. Arthur was loved by many great-nieces and nephews, great-grandchildren as well as great-great-grandchildren.



Arthur was retired from active-duty Air Force as well as Civil Servant service after 40+ years. He and Eula enjoyed traveling as well as extended family gatherings and he was a voracious reader in his quest for continued knowledge.



A Graveside Service will be 10am Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Woodhill Cemetery Franklin, OH, with Pastor Danny Griffith officiating. Anderson Funeral Home, Franklin, OH.



