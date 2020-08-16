UMINA, Mary Jo Age 69 of Dayton, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Mary Jo was preceded in death by her daughter Nicole Marie Kelley, parents Robert and Frances Euth, and sister Judy O'Ryan. She is survived by her husband of 50 years Thomas W. Umina, sons Scott (Beth) Umina and Jeffrey (Gin) Umina, grandchildren Jacob Umina, Caitlin Umina, Megan Umina, Christina Collins, Tiffany Collins, and Thomas Collins, brother Bob (Shelia) Euth, brother-in-law Gene O'Ryan, brother-in-law Tim (Debbie) Umina , son-in law Tyron and long time childhood friend Sue(Mike) Moore. Mary Jo was a 1969 graduate of Belmont High School. She married Thomas Umina on August 1,1970 and became a mother to two young boys 7 and 4. She was a long time member of TOPS and enjoyed the fellowship of the many friends within the group. She was an avid pet lover leaving behind her cocker spaniel Zack. She enjoyed her time with the family and vacations in Hilton Head Island and houseboating at Cumberland Lake. The Umina family appreciates the sympathy extended during these sad times. In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to: Hospice of Dayton or the American Heart Association. Memorial services are Saturday, August 22 from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel.

